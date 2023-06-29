2023 NHL Draft

The Blackhawks select Nick Lardis with the No. 67 pick in the draft

The third round of the NHL draft is underway

The third round of the NHL draft is underway, and the Blackhawks kicked off theirs by selecting Nick Lardis with the No. 67 pick in the draft.

Lardis, 17, is a 5-foot-11 and 165-pound left winger from Ontario, Canada.

He played the last three seasons in the OHL with the Peterborough Petes and Hamilton Bulldogs. During the 2022-23 season, Lardis recorded 46 points in 33 games.

