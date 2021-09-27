Starbucks Offers Free Coffee For 50th Anniversary, National Coffee Day This Week

Starbucks' 50th anniversary means a free cup of coffee for caffeine seekers on National Coffee Day.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Starbucks celebrates its big 5-0 with a free cup of iced or hot Pike Place Roast coffee for those who bring in a clean, reusable cup.

"Starbucks is marking the milestone anniversary with their customers to share how grateful they are for being part of their community and daily life," the company said in a statement.

The offer is available for cups up to 20 fluid ounces and will be distributed in cafes only at participating locations. The deal won't be honored in the drive-thru or ordered ahead through the app.

"For safety reasons, Starbucks can only accept clean and empty reusable cups," the company said.

Looking for more Coffee Day deals? Dunkin' Donuts is offering a free coffee with purchase through their loyalty program and 7-Eleven is giving a free coffee to 7Rewards loyalty members with purchase of a pastry item.