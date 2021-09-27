national coffee day 2021

Starbucks Offers Free Coffee For 50th Anniversary, National Coffee Day This Week

Happy National Coffee Day this week to Starbucks lovers.

starbucks3
Getty Images

Starbucks' 50th anniversary means a free cup of coffee for caffeine seekers on National Coffee Day.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Starbucks celebrates its big 5-0 with a free cup of iced or hot Pike Place Roast coffee for those who bring in a clean, reusable cup.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

"Starbucks is marking the milestone anniversary with their customers to share how grateful they are for being part of their community and daily life," the company said in a statement.

real estate Sep 23

House That Inspired ‘The Conjuring' Is on Sale for $1.2 Million — Go Inside (If You Dare)

personal finance Sep 20

A 31-Year-Old ‘Frugal' Millionaire Explains Why He Decided to Start Spending More Money

The offer is available for cups up to 20 fluid ounces and will be distributed in cafes only at participating locations. The deal won't be honored in the drive-thru or ordered ahead through the app.

"For safety reasons, Starbucks can only accept clean and empty reusable cups," the company said.

Looking for more Coffee Day deals? Dunkin' Donuts is offering a free coffee with purchase through their loyalty program and 7-Eleven is giving a free coffee to 7Rewards loyalty members with purchase of a pastry item.

This article tagged under:

national coffee day 2021Starbucksfree starbucks coffeenational coffee day deals
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us