USMNT

USMNT's Haji Wright Scores, Netherlands Answers Immediately

The Netherlands took a 3-1 lead late in the second half

By Sanjesh Singh

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo
Haji Wright
Getty

The United States got on the board, but the hope didn't last long.

After coming off the bench in the 67th minute, Haji Wright gave the U.S. life with an absurd touch that went up in the air behind him and somehow dropped into the net in the 76th minute.

If that sounds weird, that's because the goal very much was, but they all count.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The U.S. had hope of equalizing just before regulation came to a close, but the Netherlands seemed to have slammed the door shut when Denzem Dumfries tacked on a third just five minutes later.

Daley Blind's outswinging cross from the left-hand flank found a wide open Dumfries unmarked on the opposite side, and he finished first time with his weak foot.

World Cup 2022

Coverage of the 2022 World Cup

Qatar Nov 22

Top US Diplomat Criticizes FIFA Armband Threat at World Cup

FIFA 8 hours ago

Ranking the Four Quarterfinal Matchups in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Dumfries also provided the assists for the Dutch's first two goals of the game that came in the first half.

This article tagged under:

USMNTNetherlands
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us