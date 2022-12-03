USMNT's Haji Wright Scores, Netherlands Answers Immediately

The United States got on the board, but the hope didn't last long.

After coming off the bench in the 67th minute, Haji Wright gave the U.S. life with an absurd touch that went up in the air behind him and somehow dropped into the net in the 76th minute.

If that sounds weird, that's because the goal very much was, but they all count.

The U.S. had hope of equalizing just before regulation came to a close, but the Netherlands seemed to have slammed the door shut when Denzem Dumfries tacked on a third just five minutes later.

Daley Blind's outswinging cross from the left-hand flank found a wide open Dumfries unmarked on the opposite side, and he finished first time with his weak foot.

Dumfries also provided the assists for the Dutch's first two goals of the game that came in the first half.