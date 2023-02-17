Who Is in the 2023 All-Star Slam Dunk Contest and How to Watch

See 2023 NBA Dunk Contest participants and how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NBA’s best talent is set to take on the 2023 All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

One of the most iconic events – the Slam Dunk Contest – will be held on Saturday night.

This year, players from the New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will be featured in the competition.

If you’re planning to tune into the eventful weekend, here’s everything you need to know to about this year’s dunk contest:

Who is in the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest?

There are four players currently in the Slam Dunk Contest:

Trey Murphy III (Pelicans)

Kenyon Martin Jr. (Rockets)

Jericho Sims (Knicks)

Mac McClung (76ers)

Originally, Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe was in the mix but he reportedly decided to skip the event in order to focus on the team's second half of the season. Sims replaced Sharpe.

McClung, who was originally invited as a G-league star, was called up to the NBA just days before the contest.

When is the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest?

The Slam Dunk Contest will occur on Saturday, Feb. 18, the day before the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

It is the night’s third event, with the Saturday night events set to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest?

The Slam Dunk Contest is at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

How do I watch the 2023 Slam Dunk Contest?

The Slam Dunk Contest will be available to watch on TNT.

Who won the 2022 Slam Dunk Contest?

Knicks forward Obi Toppin won the 2022 Slam Dunk Contest over Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

What other events will take place during All-Star Saturday Night?

The first event at 8 p.m. ET will be the Skills Challenge, followed by the 3-Point Contest.

The night will conclude with the Slam Dunk Contest.