White Sox Announce Raffle for Fans to Win Tickets to 1st Home Playoff Game

The Chicago White Sox have announced that they will raffle off pairs tickets to their first home playoff game in 13 years.

According to the team, fans can purchase raffle tickets beginning Thursday to score a shot at winning tickets to the American League Division Series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The raffle tickets will be sold in packages of 10 tickets for $10 or 40 tickets for $20, the team said, and can be purchased on the team’s website.

Proceeds of the raffle will benefit Chicago White Sox Charities, according to the team.

Raffle winners will be notified on Oct. 6 after 4 p.m., the day before the start of the ALDS, the White Sox said in a press release.

As of now, it is not known when the White Sox will play their first home playoff game. Currently they trail the Houston Astros by two and a half games in the race for the second seed in the American League, and if they finish behind the Astros, they will open the postseason at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 7.

In that scenario, the White Sox would play their first home game on Oct. 10 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

If the White Sox end up passing the Astros in the standings, then they would host home playoff games on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 to open up the division series.

White Sox Charities also announced that they will hold a “split-the-pot” drawing beginning on Thursday and running through the seventh inning of Friday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. The drawing will have a guaranteed jackpot of at least $50,000, and fans can purchase tickets either at the park or on the team’s website.

Both the ticket and split-the-pot drawings are open to Illinois residents age 18 and older, according to the team.