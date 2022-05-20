What to know about the 2022 NBA Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

NBA draft season is in full swing.

The order of the 2022 draft was finalized with the draft lottery on Tuesday, and the combine is underway in Chicago. Following the combine, all of the top prospects will start touring around the league for individual workouts.

Before you know it, the Orlando Magic will officially be on the clock at No. 1 overall.

From the date, location, draft order, top prospects and more, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft.

When is the 2022 NBA Draft?

The NBA draft will take place on Thursday, June 23.

Where is the 2022 NBA Draft?

Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, is the site of this year’s draft. This will be the ninth straight in-person NBA draft held at Barclays Center (the 2020 event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

What time is the 2022 NBA Draft?

The NBA draft will commence at 8 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the 2022 NBA Draft on?

ESPN will broadcast the NBA draft. Malika Andrews will host ESPN’s draft coverage and she’ll be joined by college basketball analyst Jay Bilas, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA front office insider Bobby Marks and NBA draft analyst Mike Schmitz.

How can I stream the 2022 NBA Draft?

You can stream the NBA draft on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Who has the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft?

Tied with the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets for the best odds at 14%, the Magic emerged as the winner of the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery. It was Orlando’s fourth-ever lottery win and first since 2004.

The Orlando Magic win the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery.

Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft?

The last three times the Magic won the lottery, it selected a big man No. 1 overall, with Shaquille O'Neal in 1992, Chris Webber (who was promptly traded to the Golden State Warriors for Penny Hardaway) in 1993 and Dwight Howard in 2004. And they could continue that trend this year with Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren and Auburn forward Jabari Smith are the leading contenders to go first overall. Though, between the two, Smith seems more likely to be Orlando’s eventual selection. In addition to Smith simply being the safer bet than Holmgren, the Magic already have a pair of young bigs on their roster in Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr.

Who are the top 2022 NBA Draft prospects?

Duke forward Paolo Banchero and Purdue guard Jaden Ivey round out the consensus top four prospects in this year’s draft.

Headlining the other prospects who could be picked in the top 10 are Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe, who didn’t play at all in college, Iowa wing Keegan Murray, Duke wing A.J. Griffin, Arizona wing Bennedict Mathurin and Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis.

What is the 2022 NBA Draft order?

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who had the fourth-best lottery odds, and Rockets landed the second and third overall picks respectively. The Sacramento Kings, who had the seventh-best odds, moved up to the fourth pick. And after winning the Cade Cunningham sweepstakes last year, the Pistons had to settle for the No. 5 pick this year.

Here’s a complete look at this year’s lottery order:

1. Orlando Magic

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

3. Houston Rockets

4. Sacramento Kings

5. Detroit Pistons

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers)

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

You can check out the full two-round draft order here.