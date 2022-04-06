When Are the NBA Playoffs? Here's What Bulls Fans Should Know

The Chicago Bulls are heading to the NBA playoffs for the first time in five years, but fans will need to wait a little longer for things to get started.

The NBA playoffs kick off on April 16 and continue through the Finals in mid-June, meaning the Bulls still have three games on their schedule before the competition ramps up.

The NBA play-in tournament will go from April 12-15, but because Bulls clinched their spot, they will have nearly an entire week off before the start of playoffs.

With the final games of the season still to be played, the Bulls' first-round playoff opponent has not yet been determined.

The last time the Bulls made the postseason, Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo led a 41-41 squad to the eighth seed. That team fell in six games to the top-seeded Celtics in the first round in 2017.

Now, however this season ends, the playoffs mark a seismic step forward for a franchise that has wandered the wilderness since they entered a rebuild by trading Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves following its last playoff berth.

The Bulls have significantly increased their win total in each of the two seasons since overhauling its front office and coaching staff by installing Artūras Karnišovas and Billy Donovan to lead each department.

The team plays the Celtics Wednesday night, followed by the Hornets Friday and the Timberwolves over the weekend.