WATCH: Crystal Palace Manager Patrick Vieira Allegedly Spotted in Altercation With Everton Fan

Thursday’s Premier League game between Everton and Crystal Palace was an unpredictable thriller.

The Toffees erased a 2-0 halftime deficit to win 3-2, which guaranteed their safety from relegation. Everton fans stormed the pitch at Goodison Park twice – once after the team’s third goal in the 85th minute and the second after the final whistle blew.

But it was what allegedly happened during the second pitch storming that caught the attention of social media.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira can be seen on film walking across the field towards his team’s dressing room when an Everton fan appears to taunt him by putting his left hand next to Vieira’s face while recording the manager on his phone with the right hand.

Vieira then appears to try to grab hold of the fan, followed by a few kicks as the fan tumbles to the floor.

Patrick Vieira has been filmed in an altercation with an Everton fan on the pitch at Goodison Park during tonight’s pitch invasion. pic.twitter.com/MOliWvsSHJ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 19, 2022

There appeared to be some shoves after before other fans came in to separate the two.

Currently neither the Premier League nor Crystal Palace has issued a statement on the matter, but it will be interesting to see what, if anything, unfolds after a strange scene.