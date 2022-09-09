Von Miller, Bills Make Recruiting Pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. After Beating Rams

Von Miller makes recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. after beating Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. won a Super Bowl ring together with the Los Angeles Rams last season, and if it were up to Miller, they’d run it back. Just on a different team.

Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason and immediately got a chance to show out against his former team. The Bills opened the season at SoFi Stadium Thursday night and shellacked the Rams by a score of 31-10 in the annual NFL Kickoff game. Miller played a key role in the victory, chipping in two sacks and three tackles for loss.

Beckham, who remains a free agent, was in the house for the Rams’ Week 1 matchup and Super Bowl banner reveal. According to Miller, Beckham also used the game as a scouting opportunity for his next destination.

“I mean, he said whoever won this game, that's where he was gonna go," Miller said after the win. “There's truth behind every joke. We just have to see.”

Based on Beckham’s tweet during the game, he was more than impressed:

Sheeesh…. Bills mafia ?????? 😂😂😂 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 9, 2022

Beckham and Miller both joined the Rams during the 2021 season. Beckham had 27 receptions for 305 yards and five receiving touchdowns across eight regular season games before going off in the playoffs. He scored in the wild card win over the Arizona Cardinals, eclipsed 100 receiving yards in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers and scored a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI before exiting with a torn ACL.

The star wide receiver is still recovering from the injury seven months later. Once he gets back to full strength, Miller is convinced that his former teammate can make a similar in-season impact – in Buffalo or elsewhere.

“He was a huge part of our success last year (in Los Angeles),” Miller said. “Whenever he gets healthy, I'm sure there's a lot of teams that are gonna be wanting him.

“We just gotta wait and see, man. I think we did everything we could possibly do to get him.”