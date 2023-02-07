Top Song, Show, Movie When LeBron James Scored His First NBA Points

Top song, show, movie when LeBron scored his first NBA points originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Much has changed over the course of LeBron James' career, including the record books.

James rewrote those himself on Tuesday night, becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer by recording his 38,388th career point to break the record long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

38,388 POINTS



LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

The record-breaking bucket came nearly 20 years after James scored the first points of his NBA career on a 16-foot jumper against the Sacramento Kings.

Let's take a look at just how different things were back when LeBron scored his first points compared to when he became the league's all-time leading scorer.

LeBron's age:

2003 - 18

2023 - 38

LeBron’s starting lineup:

2003 - Ricky Davis, Darius Miles, Carlos Boozer, Zydrunas Ilgauskas

2023 - Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis

Reigning champions:

2003 - San Antonio Spurs, Florida Marlins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Jersey Devils

2023- Golden State Warriors, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Rams, Colorado Avalanche

Reigning NBA MVP:

2003 - Tim Duncan

2023 - Nikola Jokic

U.S. President

2003 - George W. Bush

2023 - Joe Biden

Donald Trump

2003 - Future star of soon-to-premiere reality show “The Apprentice”

2023 - Former U.S. president

Popular TV shows

2003 - "The Wire," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "American Idol," "Friends"

2023 - "The Last of Us," "Yellowstone," "White Lotus," "Wednesday"

Top song

2003 - "Baby Boy" by Beyonce featuring Sean Paul

2023 - "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus

Top Movie in Theaters

2003 - "Scary Movie 3"

2023 - "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Number of Blockbuster video stores

2003 - 5,586

2023 - 1

Number of Netflix Subscribers

2003 - 1.41 million

2023 - 220.6 million

Reigning Best Actress and Actor at Academy Awards

2003 - Nicole Kidman ("The Hours") and Adrien Brody ("The Pianist")

2023 - Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tommy Faye") and Will Smith ("King Richard")

Average price of gas

2003 - $1.65

2023 - $3.50

Average cost of a gallon of milk

2003 - $2.76

2023 - $4.43

Median price of a U.S. house

2003 - $194,100

2023 - $543,600

NBA's highest paid player

2003 - Kevin Garnett, Minnesota Timberwolves ($28 million)

2023 - Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors ($48.1 million)

Michael Jordan

2003 - Six months removed from final NBA game with Washington Wizards

2023 - Owner of the Charlotte Hornets

Sports Illustrated cover

2003 - LeBron James

2023 - Nikola Jokic

Popular cell phone

2003 - Nokia 1100

2023 - iPhone 14

Phones used for…

2003 - Calling people

2023 - Everything (and occasionally calling people)

Popular Apple products

2003 - iPod, iMac personal computer, iBook laptop

2023 - Apple Watch, Airpods, Apple Music

Popular Social Media Platform

2003 - MySpace

2023 - TikTok

Amazon Stock Price

2003 - $2.70

2023 - $102.11

Alexander Ovechkin career goals

2003 - 0

2023 - 812

Tom Brady's career passing yards

2003 - 8,334

2023 - 89,214

Dallas Cowboys’ championships

2003 - 5

2023 - 5