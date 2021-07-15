The Open

The Open Championship: Olympians Collin Morikawa, Mackenzie Hughes in Contention

American Olympians Collin Morikawa (-3), and Xander Schauffele (-1) are both within striking distance of the lead after the first round

By James Neveau

American golfer Collin Morikawa, wearing a white shirt and a white hat, watches a tee shot during the Open Championship on July 15

The 149th Open Championship got underway on Thursday at Royal St. George’s, and an intriguing mix of veteran stars and new faces are populating the top of the leaderboard after 18 holes of play.

South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, who has the distinction of finishing as a runner-up six times in major tournaments, including at least once in each of the four majors, leads by a stroke after firing a six-under 64 on Thursday.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Americans Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman each shot 65 to come in one stroke behind Oosthuizen, and a group of five players, including Dylan Frittelli, Stewart Cink, Benjamin Herbert and Webb Simpson, are at four-under par.

Sports

Crime and Courts 9 mins ago

Father-In-Law Says He Pepper-Sprayed NFL's Richard Sherman Before Arrest

Bradley Beal 2 hours ago

Wizards Guard Bradley Beal to Miss Tokyo Olympics After Entering Health & Safety Protocols

With the Open taking place just two weeks prior to the Olympics, plenty of eyes are on those golfers who will be teeing it up in a quest for a gold medal. Collin Morikawa, the 2020 PGA Champion and one of four golfers representing Team USA in the competition, fired a 67 on Thursday to put himself three shots behind the leader.

Xander Schauffele also finished under par for the day, with a 69 on his opening round card.

It was a slightly less successful day for Justin Thomas, who shot a 72 to check in at two-over par, and Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion, shot a one-over par 71.

Canadian Olympian Mackenzie Hughes had a much better day, shooting a 66 to put himself two shots off the lead. Tommy Fleetwood, who will represent Great Britain, shot a 67 to open up the tournament. South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout shot a 68 to open up the tournament, as did Norway’s Viktor Hovland and Great Britain’s Paul Casey.

New Zealand Olympian Ryan Fox also carded a 68, along with Italy’s Francesco Molinari and Canada’s Corey Conners.

Abraham Ancer, who will represent Mexico in the Olympics, fired a 69 on Thursday.

Coverage of the second round of The Open Championship will get underway at 12:30 a.m. on Peacock, with coverage switching to Golf Channel at 3 a.m. Central time.

This article tagged under:

The OpenTokyo OlympicsJordan SpiethBrian HarmanLouis Oosthuizen
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us