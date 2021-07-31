Gymnastics Returns, Hannah Roberts Goes for Gold: Here's What to Watch Next in Tokyo

With Simone Biles out, Team USA will look for medals in the women's gymnastics vault and uneven bars finals.

Plus, local cycling star Hannah Roberts will look for her first Olympic medal in the debut of Olympic BMX freestyle, where she is the top-seeded rider heading into the finals.

Here are five things to watch for coming up Saturday night and Sunday morning and how to watch them live.

MyKayla Skinner taps in for Simone Biles in women’s gymnastics vault final

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The United States will compete for a number of medals over the course of the next two nights in individual event finals. On Saturday, men will compete on the floor exercise and pommel horse, while the women will compete on vault and uneven bars.

After Simone Biles exited the team final and individual all-around final at the Olympics earlier this week, USA Gymnastics has announced she will withdraw from the event finals for the vault and uneven bars at Tokyo.

MyKayla Skinner, an American who was competing as an individual, will get Biles' spot in the vault final. She had the fourth-best score in qualifying but did not advance to the eight-woman final because only two athletes from any country are allowed in the final.

All-around gold medalist Suni Lee will compete on bars for the U.S. She faces off against Belgian bars specialist Nina Derwael, who Lee bested by just .033 points in the uneven bars rotation of the all-around competition. Jade Carey will also compete for the U.S. on vault. Carey will look to win her first medal at the Tokyo Olympics in this event.

Re-Watch Suni Lee's Incredible Balance Beam Save and High-Scoring Bars Routine

On the men’s side, Yul Moldauer will compete on floor exercise, and Alec Yoder will compete on pommel horse.

HOW TO WATCH: The events begin at 3 a.m. CT streaming on Peacock or you can watch it live here.

Xander Schauffele looks to hang onto lead in final round of men’s golf tournament

American Xander Schauffele enters the men’s golf tournament’s final round with a one-stroke lead over Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama. The two golfers went toe-to-toe at the 2021 Masters before Matsuyama ultimately earned the green jacket.

Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood are among the other golfers within striking distance of Schauffele’s 14-under score heading into the final 18 holes. While Schauffelehe is the leader, the rest of Team USA is just about out of contention. Collin Morikawa is tied for 17th place with a 7-under score, while Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed are tied for 38th with 4-under scores.

Schauffele and Matsuyama will be grouped with Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz, who is tied for third place. The group will tee off at the first hole at 10:18 p.m. ET on Saturday.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch live beginning at 5 p.m. CT on Golf Channel, or stream here.

Americans soar into BMX freestyle finals

Team USA will go for two gold medals in the inaugural Olympic BMX freestyle finals with Indiana's Hannah Roberts at the front of the pack heading into the event.

Saturday night’s action, which begins at 8:10 p.m. CT, starts with the women’s final. Roberts and Perris Benegas finished in the top two spots, respectively, during seeding. Roberts won the world championships in the event in 2017, 2019 and 2021, while Benegas won the title in 2018. The three-time world champion posted an average that was a point higher than Benegas’ during the two seeding runs..

Following the women’s final, another pair of Americans will compete in the men’s final. Justin Dowell and Nick Bruce finished with the two lowest scores in seeding. Bruce pedaled through an injury during the seeding rounds so that he could reach the final. Dowell will also try to jump up the standings and beat the favorite in Australian Logan Martin.

HOW TO WATCH: Stream live here.

Krysta Palmer, Hailey Hernandez dive into women’s springboard final

Two Americans will be competing in the final for women’s springboard, a diving event where the U.S. has not medaled since 1988.

Krysta Palmer and Hailey Hernandez placed fifth and 10th, respectively, in the semifinals. Palmer blew away the field at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beating second-place Hernandez by nearly 100 points. Palmer has work to do to reach the podium in Tokyo, though, as she trailed third-place Jennifer Abel from Canada by 25 points.

WATCH: Dive Gone Wrong, Insane Volleyball Save and More Viral Tokyo Moments

China is looking to snag the top two spots on the podium. Shi Tingmao and Wang Han, who won gold together earlier in Tokyo in the women’s synchronized springboard, went 1-2 in the semifinals. The finals begin at 1 a.m. CT on Sunday.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch on USA Network, or stream live here.

Illinois hurdler David Kendziera to compete in semifinals

All three Americans in the men’s 400m hurdles, including local star David Kendziera, advanced to the semis after their performances in the heats. Rai Benjamin and Kenneth Selmon had the fourth (48.60 seconds) and fifth (48.61) fastest times overall. Kendziera was toward the back of the pack with a time of 49.23.

The Mount Prospect track athlete graduated from Prospect High School as a state champion in the 300-meter hurdles, then went on to become Big Ten track athlete of the year in 2017 as a student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

The Tokyo Games mark his first Olympic competition after finishing third in the 2021 Trials with a personal best time in the 400-meter hurdles of 48.38 seconds.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch the semifinal heats begin at 7:05 a.m. CT Sunday here.