Rams HC Sean McVay Becomes Youngest Ever Coach to Win Super Bowl

At 36 years old, Rams head coach Sean McVay becomes the youngest head coach to win the Lombardi Trophy after beating the Bengals 23-20 on Sunday.

"It feels outstanding. You talk about a resilient team - coaches, players, I’m just so proud of this group," said McVay. "For the offense to find a way, and then Aaron to be able to finish it off, it’s poetic, man."

McVay took the Rams head coaching job in 2017 after serving as the offensive coordinator for Washington, and wasted no time turning the organization around. The same year, McVay won the NFL coach of the year award at 32.

Before the victory, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held the title of the youngest head coach to ever win it all, as he also won Super Bowl XLIII at 36. McVay got his win 303 days younger than Tomlin.