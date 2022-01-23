Chiefs Force OT Vs. Bills After Crazy Final Two Minutes

It’s only fitting that the Chiefs and Bills will be settled in overtime.

Harrison Butker nailed a 49-yard field goal as regulation time expired to send the divisional round matchup into OT.

It capped off a wild final two minutes that saw three lead changes and 25 combined points.

It started with the Bills, down 26-21, driving 75 yards on a drive that lasted 7:01. Josh Allen connected with Gabriel Davis for a 27-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-13 to give the Bills the lead. A successful two-point conversion that followed made the game 29-26 with 1:54 left.

But the Chiefs answered immediately. Patrick Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for a 64-yard catch-and-score to give the Chiefs back the lead with 1:13.

The Bills then drove down 75 yards in six plays, ending with another Allen-to-Davis touchdown, this one coming with 13 seconds left.

JOSH ALLEN AND GABRIEL DAVIS' 4TH TD GIVES THE BILLS THE LEAD WITH 17 SECONDS.



The 35-yard score was Davis’ fourth of the game, a first in NFL postseason history.

But all the Chiefs needed was two plays to drive 44 yards and get Butker into field goal territory for the tying kick