Chiefs Force OT Vs. Bills After Crazy Final Two Minutes

Harrison Butker’s 49-yard field goal tied the divisional game at 36 between Kansas City and Buffalo

By Bryan Murphy

USA TODAY

It’s only fitting that the Chiefs and Bills will be settled in overtime. 

Harrison Butker nailed a 49-yard field goal as regulation time expired to send the divisional round matchup into OT.

It capped off a wild final two minutes that saw three lead changes and 25 combined points. 

It started with the Bills, down 26-21, driving 75 yards on a drive that lasted 7:01. Josh Allen connected with Gabriel Davis for a 27-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-13 to give the Bills the lead. A successful two-point conversion that followed made the game 29-26 with 1:54 left. 

But the Chiefs answered immediately. Patrick Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for a 64-yard catch-and-score to give the Chiefs back the lead with 1:13. 

The Bills then drove down 75 yards in six plays, ending with another Allen-to-Davis touchdown, this one coming with 13 seconds left. 

The 35-yard score was Davis’ fourth of the game, a first in NFL postseason history. 

But all the Chiefs needed was two plays to drive 44 yards and get Butker into field goal territory for the tying kick

