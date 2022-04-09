Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dies at 24

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State quarterback who was a first-round pick by Washington in 2019 and was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, died Saturday morning. He was 24.

Haskins was hit by a car in South Florida, his agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter. He was in the area training with other Pittsburgh players.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and the Washington Commanders confirmed the news.

Statement from co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pic.twitter.com/6Dn0z3RbeQ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

The former Ohio State standout joined Washington in 2019 when the organization selected him 15th overall in the NFL Draft. He started 13 games for the club across two seasons before being released in December 2020. Haskins signed with the Steelers a month later.

"Dwayne was a young man of great intellect who cared deeply about his loved ones & the world," Washington Commanders team president Jason Wright wrote in a tweet. "Praying for his wife, parents & all who knew him as we grieve the loss of the man & the impact he was poised to have on society with his unique gifts. May grace cover the sting of death."

Haskins was born in New Jersey and played high school football at Bullis School in Potomac, Md. ​