Sports world reacts to Brittney Griner's Russian prison release

Brittney Griner's 294-day detainment in Russia has finally come to an end.

The 32-year-old WNBA star was released to the United States in a prisoner swap on Thursday, U.S. officials confirmed. This comes just four months after Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling charges.

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.



She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

Griner – who, for years, had played in the off-season for the Russian women’s basketball team, the UMMC Ekaterinburg - was first detained in February and has remained in custody for seven months before finally being sentenced. But now, Griner is back in U.S. custody and on her way home to her hometown of Texas.

The sports world was filled with joy when the news of Griner's release broke and many took to social media to share their relief and excitement:

Welcome home, Brittney Griner 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ELtuqHiwXk — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) December 8, 2022

Celebrate Brittney Griner coming home to her family and now let’s get Marine Paul Whelan home too. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 8, 2022

Welcome Home BG we owe u a very warm welcome. https://t.co/M0GoU3iEFw — Ebron85.eth (@Ebron85) December 8, 2022

Happy Brittany Griner is on her way home!!!!! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 8, 2022

https://twitter.com/POTUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@POTUS negotiated a "one-for-one" prisoner swap.



Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) <a href="https://twitter.com/BillieJeanKing/status/1600842280193216515

Griner's team, the Phoenix Mercury, and fellow teammates shared their reactions to her release:

No more days. She’s coming home 🧡 pic.twitter.com/HsjbdPfdn5 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) December 8, 2022

BG is coming home!!!!!🥺🥺🙏🏽🙏🏽🤍🤍 — Kia Nurse (@KayNurse11) December 8, 2022

Went from FREE BG to BG is FREE!! Won’t he do it! 🙌🏾 — Shey Peddy (@SheyP11) December 8, 2022

Tears of joy today! And before Christmas? God is so good…welcome home BG!!!! We love you!🙏🏻😭❤️ — Alexandria Quigley (@alliequigley) December 8, 2022

YES BG🥺🤞🏾 — Kahleah Copper (@kahleahcopper) December 8, 2022

God is SO GOOD!! https://t.co/Sr4RB6bP6b — Dana Evans (@Danaaakianaaa) December 8, 2022

Other WNBA stars also added their support for Griner's release:

BG is FREE!!! 294 days and she is coming home!!! 😭🤍🙏🏻❤️ — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) December 8, 2022

How bout Christmas miracles! God Is good! I’m so happy right now! BG free!!!! 🙌🏾😊🥹 — Jonquel Jones (@jus242) December 8, 2022

BG is Free ❤️ https://t.co/lsqsPJjnGI — Sue Bird (@S10Bird) December 8, 2022

American basketball Hall of Fame player and coach Dawn Staley was one of Griner's biggest supporters and heavily advocated for her release over the past months:

https://twitter.com/brittneygriner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brittneygriner is home!I love you BG!— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) <a href="https://twitter.com/dawnstaley/status/1600839912466841602

Griner's wife Cherelle spoke at the White House following the news of Griner's release.

“For the last nine months you all have been so privy for one of the darkest moments of my life,” Cherelle said at the White House. “Today my family is whole, but as you're all aware, there are so many families that are not whole. [Brittney] and I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul.”

The “Paul” Cherelle refers to is Paul Whelan, a U.S. citizen and former Marine detained at a Moscow hotel in December 2018 and arrested on espionage charges. President Biden has attempted to include Whelan in the swap but it was not accepted by the Russian government.

“We never forgot about Brittney. We haven’t forgotten about Paul Whelan,” Biden said about Whelan. “While we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul’s release, we have not given up. We will never give up.”

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took to Twitter to speak on Griner's release and his shock that Whelan was not released as well, but it was met with disappointment from many on social media:

Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah https://t.co/3AeQx8K9OZ — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

He later cleared up his previous tweet and added that he is happy Griner is home but his initial tweet was tweeted "out of emotion" for his family that has served.

Just spoke to some people that I respect and trust. I should have been more educated on the topic and not tweeted out of emotion for my family and other who have served. For that I apologize. Also if what I’m told about the attempts to bring Ret Marine Paul Whelan home are true — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

Many sports analysts tweeted their support for Griner as well:

THIS IS AMAZING!!!!!!



WELCOME HOME BG! https://t.co/oPdP64ub7Z — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 8, 2022

The story is still developing but YES. The headline “WNBA star Brittney Griner released” is all we ever wanted to hear. WE LOVE YOU BG. WE LOVE YOU! pic.twitter.com/eQQQRJTHUl — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) December 8, 2022

Beautiful news for us all to wake up to. BG back where she belongs. ♥️ https://t.co/e7p6zKkHyN — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) December 8, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama also added their thoughts:

https://twitter.com/POTUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@POTUSâ commitment to bring home every U.S. citizen wrongfully detained anywhere in the world.— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) <a href="https://twitter.com/VP/status/1600862766902005760

https://twitter.com/POTUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@POTUS and his administration for the difficult diplomatic work involved to make it happen. Weâre looking forward to having Brittney back home. https://t.co/G5yKliRoxd — Barack Obama (@BarackObama)

There currently aren’t plans as to whether Griner will return to UMMC Ekaterinburg, but the focus is currently on her safe return home.