Kylian Mbappe

PSG, Real Madrid yet to comment on new Kylian Mbappe rumors

The Mbappe rumors are heating up once again.

By The Associated Press

Mbappe
Getty

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid did not comment Saturday on the latest media speculation saying star forward Kylian Mbappé has decided to leave PSG for Madrid next season.

According to online reports from French newspaper Le Parisien and ESPN, the 25-year-old Mbappé will join the Spanish giant after his PSG contract runs out at the end of June. Further details on the length of his expected contract at Madrid were not given.

When contacted by The Associated Press, PSG declined to comment and Madrid did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Madrid has twice failed with previous bids to sign Mbappé, who signed a new deal with PSG in May 2022 shortly before his existing contract was expiring.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

France Dec 20, 2023

Ethan Mbappé, 16, makes league debut for PSG, joins brother Kylian on the field

Kylian Mbappe Jun 12, 2023

Kylian Mbappe informs PSG he will not trigger contract extension, AP source says

The two-year contract he signed back then included the option for an extra year, which Mbappé did not take up, meaning he can leave for free this summer.

He has remained mostly tight-lipped about his future, although in January he gave a glimmer of hope to PSG fans that he might stay.

Mbappé scored his 20th league goal of the season for French league leader PSG on Friday night, extending his club-record tally to 241 goals in just 288 games.

Here are five things to know about Kylian Mbappé, World Cup winner and forward for Paris Saint-Germain.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kylian Mbappe
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us