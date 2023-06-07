The Chicago Fire will take on MLS' Inter Miami at Soldier Field later this year, but the game could now hold even more significance as rumors of Lionel Messi's future swirl, potentially bringing the soccer star to the Windy City.

The game is slated to take place on Oct. 4 in Chicago.

The Chicago Fire's Soldier Field schedule for 2023 has been active since the start of its season in March, but all eyes will now shift to their future contest against Inter Miami amid reports the Fire might now play one of the sport's best players in history.

According to a report from Guillem Balague, Messi is reportedly signing with Inter Miami to join the MLS.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Messi has decided. His destination: Inter Miami



Leo Messi se va al Inter Miami — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) June 7, 2023

Back on June 3, Messi said goodbye to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with a resounding amount of boos from the crowd. In two seasons at PSG, Messi won two French leagues and the French Champions Trophy and notched 32 goals and 35 assists in all competitions.

RELATED: Lionel Messi Bids Farewell to Paris Saint-Germain Amid Boos

His contract, reportedly, stems from two years with Inter Miami. But, according to CBS, he has revenue shares with new MLS subscribers via Apple TV+ and a profit-sharing deal with Adidas, too.

The Chicago Fire are currently 3-8-5 and hold 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings, one spot above Messi's newfound team, Inter Miami.

Check back for updates on this story.

