Ryder Cup 2021: Dustin Johnson Locks Up Spot on U.S. Team After Wyndham Championship

A second player has earned his spot on the United States Ryder Cup team, as Dustin Johnson has officially qualified to be part of the biennial event.

Johnson, currently in second place in the Ryder Cup points standings with two weeks to go, has accrued enough points to guarantee his spot on the team at Whistling Straits later this year.

Defending Open champion Collin Morikawa, who is in the top spot in Ryder Cup points, has already clinched his spot on the team.

After the Wyndham Championship, the final event before the FedEx Cup playoffs begin this week, Bryson DeChambeau remains in third place, just ahead of Brooks Koepka. Justin Thomas and Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele round out the top six.

Schauffele could potentially have to fend off a challenge from Jordan Spieth, who is currently in seventh place and is just 118 points behind him for the sixth and final guaranteed spot on the Ryder Cup squad.

Harris English, Patrick Reed and Daniel Berger round out the top 10.

For the American squad, the top six point-getters automatically qualify for the Ryder Cup team. The remaining six spots on the team will be selected by captain Steve Stricker.

Qualifying will run through the conclusion of next week’s BMW Championship, the second of three events that comprise the FedEx Cup playoffs.

On the European side, 2021 US Open champion Jon Rahm is currently lapping the field, leading by more than 4,600 points over second-place Tommy Fleetwood. Tyrrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy round out the top four, with Matthew Fitzpatrick currently in fifth place.

For the Europeans, the top four point-winners after the BMW PGA Championship will automatically qualify for this year’s team. The next five spots will go to the leading five members of the Ryder Cup World Points list, and the final three spots will go to players chosen by captain Padraig Harrington.

The 2021 Ryder Cup is set to begin on Sept. 24 at Whistling Straits. Two days of four-ball and alternate shot play will kick off the tournament, then Sunday will see 12 singles matches between the United States and European teams.

Over the last 20 years, the European squad has dominated the Ryder Cup, winning seven of the previous nine competitions, including the 2018 tournament in France.

The United States won the 2016 event at Hazeltine in Minnesota, with Davis Love III at the helm.