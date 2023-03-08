International Women's Day is a time to honor females from many different walks of life.

In the sports realm, we can recognize women who have battled through various challenges to reach unbelievable achievements.

Whether it be in widely popular sports like basketball and tennis or more under-the-radar competition in skiing and volleyball, there are female athletes worldwide that must be celebrated.

In honor of the annual holiday, let's take a look at the richest female athlete from every state of the United States:

Who are the three richest female athletes in the United States?

Serena Williams: The former professional tennis player was born in Michigan and has become the richest female athlete in the U.S. with a net worth of $250 million. Before retiring after the 2022 U.S. Open, Williams captured a whopping 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

Caitlyn Jenner: The retired Olympic decathlete from New York is the second richest female sports star with a net worth of $100 million. Jenner won a gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Venus Williams: The tennis player from California is the richest athlete who still competes with a net worth of $95 million. The 42-year-old Williams has captured 10 Grand Slam singles titles in her career thus far.

Here are the rest of the stars:



