Report: White Sox Manager Tony La Russa ‘Out Indefinitely'

White Sox manager Tony La Russa is "out indefinitely" for personal medical reasons, according to Bob Nightengale.

Chicago #WhiteSox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely while undergoing further testing with his personal doctors in Arizona. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 31, 2022

La Russa missed Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals to undergo "medical testing" from doctors in Chicago. Bench coach Miguel Cairo filled in for the everyday skipper, as the Sox lost 9-7 to the Royals.

Now, La Russa is flying to see his personal doctors in Arizona about the issue, according to the report.

Cairo will likely fill the void for the team's second game against the Royals on Wednesday.