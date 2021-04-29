Report: Packers-Broncos Trade for Aaron Rodgers Close to ‘Done Deal'

Report: Packers close to trading Aaron Rodgers to Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It could happen tonight. The Bears might not have to worry about Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay before the first round of the NFL Draft finishes on Thursday, at least according to Mark Schlereth and Eric Goodman, two Denver radio personalities.

.@markschlereth on @1043TheFan NOW says #Broncos are not taking a QB in the #NFLDraft because they are close to trading for Aaron Rodgers per his sources. "As close to a done deal as it can be." — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) April 29, 2021

.@EricGoodman to me on @MileHighSports 98.1 FM right now:



“It is my understanding the Broncos are having conversations with the Green Bay Packers about Aaron Rodgers … do not be surprised if a deal is executed tonight."



Talking about it here:https://t.co/9mofNexHH5 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) April 29, 2021

“It is my understanding the Broncos are having conversations with the Green Bay Packers about Aaron Rodgers … do not be surprised if a deal is executed tonight,” Goodman’s radio partner Andrew Mason tweeted on Thursday.

Although Goodman is quoted as saying “do not be surprised,” a deal of that magnitude, coming together so quickly would be shocking. It would be earth-shattering, astonishing and stupefying. But most of all it would probably fill Bears fans with nothing short of pure, unadulterated joy.

The Broncos just traded for Teddy Bridgewater one day earlier, making this report all the more surprising. But when a player of Rodgers’ caliber comes on the market, all previous plans go out the window.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.