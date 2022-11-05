Report: Nets Tell Kyrie Irving He Must Carry Out These 6 Actions to Return to Team

Report: Kyrie Irving must carry out these 6 actions to return to Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kyrie Irving reportedly must complete several tasks before he's allowed to return to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Saturday night that Brooklyn has delivered the suspended point guard with these six action items to carry out in order to return to the team:

"Issue an apology for posting a link to the movie on Oct. 27, condemn the harmful and false content and make clear that he does not have anti-Jewish beliefs." "Complete the anti-hate causes that Irving, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League agreed upon in their joint release on Nov. 2 — including a $500,000 donation toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in communities." "Complete sensitivity training created by the Nets." "Complete antisemitic/anti-hate training designed by the Nets." "Meet with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, as well as Jewish community leaders in Brooklyn." "After completing 1 to 5, meet with owner Joe Tsai and lead franchise officials and demonstrate the lessons learned and that the gravity of the harm caused in the situation is understood, and provide assurances that this type of behavior will not be repeated."

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Nets suspended Irving for at least five games on Thursday due to a "deeply disturbing" failure to "disavow antisemitism" in the wake of his promotion of an antisemitic film on social media. He's already served two games, and the earliest he would be eligible to make his return is Nov. 13 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Irving finally apologized hours after the suspension, saying he was "deeply sorry" to "all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post."

"I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against antisemitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the documentary I agreed with and disagreed with," Irving added. "I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate."

Irving and the Nets announced in a joint statement with the ADL on Wednesday that they would each be making a $500K donation toward organizations that work to fight hate speech. But ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told SNY's Ian Begley on Thursday that the organization would be rejecting Irving's donation after he failed to apologize and condemn antisemitism in a media session earlier that day.

Following Irving's apology, Greenblatt tweeted that the ADL still wouldn't be accepting any donations from Irving but would be open to engaging with him on a few conditions.

"Although we will not accept any funds from him, if Kyrie is open to direct dialogue to repair the harm that he has caused and to engage in a process of healing and learning in a sincere manner, [the ADL] is open to engaging with him," Greenblatt said. "Time and action will tell."