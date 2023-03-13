NFL

Report: Former Bears Target Bobby Okereke Signs $40M Deal With Giants

Okereke has been one of the underrated linebackers in the league since entering in 2019

By Sanjesh Singh

Report: Former Bears target Bobby Okereke signs with Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bobby Okereke appears to be staying in blue -- just not with the Indianapolis Colts.

Okereke, who was rumored to be on the Chicago Bears' radar, reportedly agreed to sign with the New York Giants on a four-year deal worth $40 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, citing sources.

Rapoport added that $22 million would be guaranteed.

The 26-year-old Okereke, who turns 27 in July, improved his production in each of the four years he's played since being drafted by Indianapolis in the third round of the 2019 draft.

In 2022, the Stanford product logged 151 total tackles (99 solo), two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, five passes defensed and six tackles for loss. 

One of those games was a 17-tackle performance against the Giants in Week 17 on New Year's Day. The Colts lost 38-10 at MetLife Stadium, but Okereke was essentially the lone highlight of the day for Indianapolis. 

Chicago doesn't have to worry about missing out on Okereke's signature, however, as the Bears reportedly penned Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year deal worth $72 million. The former Buffalo Bill is slated to get $50 million guaranteed.

