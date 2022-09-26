NFL

Report: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Not Ruling Out Week 4 Return Vs. Commanders

Prescott underwent thumb surgery in Week 1

By Sanjesh Singh

The Dallas Cowboys could soon be getting their star back.

Starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who underwent thumb surgery after suffering an injury in Week 1, reportedly is inching closer to a return.

On Monday Night Football ahead of Dallas’ matchup against the New York Giants, ESPN’s Lisa Salters reported that Prescott thinks he could return within “a couple of weeks” and is not ruling out Week 4 against the Washington Commanders.

Earlier on Monday, Prescott had surgery to remove the stitches on his thumb and was shown throwing passes without any issues while wearing a protective brace. 

In the meantime, the Cowboys have turned to 28-year-old Cooper Rush to lead the way. In his first full start of 2022 against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, Rush completed 19 of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown in a 20-17 win.

If Prescott doesn’t return for the home contest against Washington, the Cowboys have two straight road games against the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles in Weeks 5 and 6.

