Report: Bucks to Hire Raptors Assistant Adrian Griffin as Head Coach

The Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer after being upset by the Heat in the playoffs

By Marsha Green

Milwaukee has a new coach in town. 

The Bucks reportedly set to hire Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as their next head coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Griffin, who spent the last 16 years as an assistant coach, will replace Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after five seasons with Milwaukee after the team was upset by the No. 8-seeded Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs.

Griffin, 48, began his career as a Bucks assistant from 2008-10 and since then has spent time as an assistant coach for the Chicago Bulls (2010-15), Orlando Magic (2015-2016), Oklahoma City Thunder (2015-2018) and Raptors (2018 to 2023). He was part of Toronto’s 2019 NBA championship run. 

Griffin also is a former player who played nine seasons in the NBA between 1999 and 2008, suiting up for the Dallas Mavericks, Bulls, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and Seattle Supersonics.

Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and Raptors former head coach Nick Nurse were two other finalists for the position. 

This will be Griffin's first head coaching position and he will look to lead the Bucks back to deep playoff runs.

