Report: Bears dismiss college scouting director Mark Sadowski

Now that the NFL draft is over, Ryan Poles has started making more moves in the Chicago Bears front office.

The team reportedly dismissed college scouting director Mark Sadowski. He joined the organization in 2005 as an area scout and was promoted to college scouting director in 2016.

Poles is the Bears’ fourth general manager since Sadowski joined the fold. Sadowski also worked under Jerry Angelo, Phil Emery and Ryan Pace, who was fired shortly after the Bears’ 2021 season ended.

Along with Sadowski, the Bears also reportedly dismissed national scout Chris Prescott and scouting coordinator Bobby Macedo. Prescott came under fire for comments made about Jaquan Brisker, whom the Bears selected with their second pick at No. 48 overall on Friday.

These aren’t the first front office changes Poles has made since arriving in Halas Hall. He hired Ian Cunningham to be his assistant GM in January and Trey Koziol to be co-director of player personnel in March.

The Bears made 11 picks at the 2022 NFL Draft, with eight coming on Day 3 and none in the first round.