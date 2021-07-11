Packers' Aaron Rodgers to Spend ‘Couple Weeks' Thinking of Future

Rodgers to spend 'couple weeks' thinking of future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ever since the beginning of the NFL Draft— when Adam Schefter dropped the bomb that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay— the No. 1 story of the offseason across the NFL has been whether or not the future Hall of Famer will play for the Packers this year, or if he’ll force his way out via a trade. Pundits, former teammates and fans alike have tried to glean any kind of information from his cryptic soundbites, but for the most part Rodgers has not let on what his true feelings are throughout the summer.

As it turns out, Rodgers himself may not know what he’s going to do once training camp rolls around. Rodgers was spotted at a golf tournament over the weekend and said he’s still got some thinking to do before he makes any decision about his future.

“I’m going to enjoy the hell out of this week,” Rodgers said when asked about his future. “And then get back to working out, and figure things out in a couple weeks.”

The report date for Packers veterans is July 27, so Rodgers has about two and a half weeks to mull over his decision. Unless of course he’s already made up his mind and he’s only saying things like this to drag out the process in the public.

At this point, a return for one more season in Green Bay seems most likely. But there’s still a chance Rodgers digs in his heels and GM Brian Gutekunst acquiesces to a trade. Of course, Rodgers could follow in Brett Favre’s footsteps too, and briefly retire to make his point abundantly clear that his days in Green Bay are done.

No matter what outcome, one thing’s for certain: the spotlight will be on Rodgers and the Packers until there’s some resolution.

