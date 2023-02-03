Olympic Flame Will Arrive By Sea for Paris 2024 Games

You’ll never guess what’s setting sail next July … It's the Olympic flame.

The iconic symbol will be arriving in Paris, France for the quadrennial Games via sea rather than overland, as announced by Paris organizers on Friday at the City Hall in Marseille.

The flame will embark a journey from its birthplace in Greece all the way to the French port of Marseille on a three-mast tall ship.

The 2024 flame will be initially lit at a ceremony in Ancient Olympia and then it will be carried by the Olympic torch to Athens. From there, the torch will cross the Mediterranean Sea and enter the Old Port of Marseille. Here, the flame will be met by an armada of boats along the French coastline.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The flame’s final travel agenda will be the Marseille marina, which will be the home of Paris’ 2024 Olympic sailing competitions, as well as the Marseille stadium, which will host the Games’ soccer matches.

After passing through these two venues, the flame will finally reach land in a traditional torch relay until it is lit in a cauldron in Paris.

The Games begin on July 26 and run through Aug. 11.