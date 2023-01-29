Novak Djokovic is the King of Melbourne Park.

The 35-year-old Serbian won his 10th Australian Open singles title on Sunday after defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 on Sunday. Djokovic has more Australian Open titles than any other tennis player -- male or female.

The win also secures him his 22nd overall Grand Slam title -- a record he shares with Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic will also return to world No. 1 when the new ATP rankings come out on Monday.

More to come…