Podcast: Mark Eaton pleased with growth of prospects as Blackhawks prepare for next step in rebuild

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis interviews Blackhawks assistant GM and director of player development Mark Eaton to discuss the growth of the organization's prospects as the team prepares to take the next step in its rebuild. Eaton evaluates the seasons of Frank Nazar at Michigan, Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel at Minnesota, Gavin Hayes, Nick Lardis and Paul Ludwinski in the OHL, and which prospect could be flying under the radar. Plus, Eaton talks about the emergence of Alex Vlasic, why the off-ice development camp will continue, and his excitement level as he prepares for another infusion of talent at the 2024 NHL Draft.

