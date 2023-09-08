Hawks Insider

Podcast: 1-on-1 with Chris Chelios on Blackhawks retiring his No. 7

By Charlie Roumeliotis

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Chris Chelios joins Charlie Roumeliotis to talk about the Blackhawks' decision to retire his No. 7 jersey and what it was like to have the surprise news delivered by his close friend Eddie Vedder during a Pearl Jam concert at the United Center. Plus, Chelios opens up about the meaning behind his No. 7, what his emotions might be like on Feb. 25 vs. Detroit, and much more.

This article tagged under:

Hawks InsiderChris Chelios
