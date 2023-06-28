Live blog: Connor Bedard goes No. 1 to Blackhawks as NHL Draft begins

The 2023 NHL Draft is set to begin Wednesday night in Nashville, and there has already been plenty of intrigue surrounding the proceedings.

The Chicago Blackhawks took Connor Bedard as the No. 1, which was expected, and now the draft can really get underway.

Here are the latest happenings and information from Nashville –

‘Can’t wait to get started:’ Connor Bedard reveals goals after Blackhawks’ pick

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard has been the subject of plenty of hype in his young life, but his short-term goals do not reflect the national narrative.

Bedard, taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft after an historic season with the WHL’s Regina Pats, told ESPN that his goals heading into the season are very simple: making the Blackhawks’ Opening Night roster.

“Right now, it’s focusing on having a good rest of the summer, and then going into camp and making the team,” he said. “Just keeping it short-term right now.”

Needless to say, Bedard shouldn’t have much of a challenge making the roster. He scored 71 goals and dished out 72 assists last season for Regina, and continued that strong play with 10 goals and 10 assists in the postseason.c

Columbus drafts Adam Fantilli No. 3 in the draft

Sports fans in Columbus are going to have to learn to root for a Wolverine, as the Blue Jackets took Adam Fantilli with the No. 3 pick on Wednesday night.

Fantilli won the Hobey Baker Award as the top collegiate player in his freshman season at Michigan, and is widely considered to be one of the top prospects in recent memory in the NHL

Aanheim swerves, takes Leo Carlsson over Adam Fantilli

Most NHL Draft experts figured that Michigan forward and Hobey Baker Award winner Adam Fantilli would be the second pick in the draft, but the Anaheim Ducks instead took Swedish forward Leo Carlsson.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the clock at No. 3.

The Pick Is In, and Connor Bedard is a Chicago Blackhawk

The least-well-kept secret in NHL history is finally out: the Chicago Blackhawks have taken Connor Bedard with the top pick in the NHL Draft.

Auston Matthews contract requests begin to filter out

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews is eligible to hit free agency in 2024, but it sounds like he wants less than the eight years he could get:

Contract talks between the #LeafsForever and Auston Matthews continue, but a deal is not yet close. He loves Toronto, and he wants to win, that much is clear. I’m told his next deal will be 3, 4 or 5 years max, not beyond. Will have more on this as the week progresses. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 28, 2023

Jim Cornelison brings down the house with the National Anthem

The scene is RAUCOUS at the Salt Shed.

The anthem hits different on draft day 😏 pic.twitter.com/Cmy179v2r6 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) June 28, 2023

The Bedard family is in the house

No big deal, but Connor Bedard will probably be a Chicago Blackhawk in the next 20 minutes.

The Bedard family is ready for tonight’s #NHLDraft 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 pic.twitter.com/3WhIP3nnmw — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) June 28, 2023

DeBrincat trade “not close,” per report

According to The Athletic’s Ian Mendes, Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion says the team is “not close” to a trade involving forward Alex DeBrincat.

They have not granted DeBrincat’s team an opportunity to discuss a new contract with other clubs, and will not do so unless they are drawing closer to a trade, according to the report.

Predators hoping to make “big splash,” report says

Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek echoes other reporting, indicating that the Nashville Predators are aiming to move up and make a splash.

“I can find you third line, fourth line guys, no problem,” Predators GM Barry Trotz reportedly told scouts. “Go get me some guys that can get people out of their seats.”

The Predators have a total of 10 picks in the first four rounds of the draft, and they could leverage some of those selections, as well as prospect goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, to move up, according to Jeff Marek.

Former Blackhawks winger Max Domi expected to hit market

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, it appears that Dallas Stars forward Max Domi will opt for free agency on July 1 rather than re-signing in Dallas.

Domi was traded to the Stars by the Blackhawks prior to the deadline, and scored two goals and five assists in 20 games. He also had three goals and 10 assists in 19 playoff games for Dallas.

The Blackhawks could conceivably bring him back on a new deal, but there is no word on which team he could pursue.

Could Canadiens trade down from No. 5?

According to multiple reports, the Montreal Canadiens could look to move out of the fifth-overall spot in the draft, and the host Nashville Predators could be looking to move up.

Frank Seravalli was one of the reporters, and he says the Predators could potentially offer up goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov in a trade.

The Predators could move up to No. 5, where the Canadians are. Frank Seravalli says the Preds could dangle goaltender Yaroslav Askarov there.

Golden Knights trade Reilly Smith to Pittsburgh

The Blackhawks are not the only team looking to take on salary during draft week.

The Vegas Golden Knights, fresh off winning the Stanley Cup, have sent Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a third-round draft pick.

Smith carries a $5 million cap hit, and his contract runs through the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

Could the Ducks surprise with their No. 2 pick?

The consensus going into this week’s draft is that Michigan forward Adam Fantilli is going to be the second player taken, but could Ducks GM Pat Verbeek go in a different direction?

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Verbeek has other GM’s “guessing” about what he will do with the pick.

If the Ducks don’t take Fantilli, then there are likely three other options they could consider. They could grab Will Smith or Leo Carlsson, both of whom have been projected as top-five picks, or he could surprise the NHL world and draft Russian forward Matvei Michkov, even in spite of his contract issues in the KHL and the ongoing tensions with Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Could Nashville get into the top-10?

The Predators currently have the No. 15 pick in the draft that they are hosting, but according to Friedman, they could be angling to get into the top-10.

The challenge will be finding a team willing to move their pick. The Capitals could be angling for a gamebreaking player to take advantage of the twilight of Alex Ovechkin’s career, and the Detroit Red Wings do have two first-round picks, but likely aren’t wanting to move down six spots.

JT Compher set to hit free agency

Blackhawks fans always rally behind the local guy (think Ryan Hartman and Scott Darling), and they could potentially have another player to get behind.

According to The Athletic’s Peter Baugh, Colorado Avalanche center JT Compher is expected to hit free agency this summer after skating with the Avs since 2016.

Compher, who was born in Northbrook, had 17 goals and 35 assists last season for the Avalanche. He has 88 career goals in 423 games.

Could Alex DeBrincat still be moved?

Amid reports that Alex DeBrincat isn’t interested in a long-term extension with the Ottawa Senators, trade speculation is heating up around the former Blackhawks winger.

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reported that DeBrincat would welcome a trade to the Detroit Red Wings, while other reports have linked him to the Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars and even the Golden Knights after they were able to shed Reilly Smith’s contract.