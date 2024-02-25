Here's everything you need to know about Chris Chelios' jersey retirement ceremony

The Blackhawks will retire Chris Chelios' No. 7 jersey at the United Center this Sunday ahead of the team's game against the Red Wings.

Here's the schedule of events for Sunday's festivities.

3:00 PM – CHRIS CHELIOS #7 JERSEY RETIREMENT CEREMONY (Chris Chelios: 7 Forever)– Comprehensive coverage of the entire jersey retirement ceremony LIVE from the United Center with Blackhawks HOF broadcaster Pat Foley providing on-ice emcee duties. Ceremony highlights will include an extravagant video presentation, on-ice presence of Chelios' family members and former Blackhawk teammates, speeches from Chelios and Blackhawks Chairman & CEO Danny Wirtz, along with the official #7 banner raising to the UC rafters. NBC Sports Chicago will re-air the Chris Chelios: 7 Forever jersey retirement ceremony on the following dates/times: Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 29 at 5 p.m. and Saturday, March. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

4:00 PM – Blackhawks Pregame Live Special: 7 Forever presented by Toyota – One-hour Blackhawks Pregame Live special presentation with hosts Boyle and John Scott, featuring interviews with former Chelios teammates, a preview of the Blackhawks-Red Wings match-up and more.

5:00 PM – CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS vs. DETROIT RED WINGS – Featuring NBC Sports Chicago’s Blackhawks announcing tandem of Chris Vosters and Darren Pang with the game call. Patrick Kane will compete against the Blackhawks for the the first time since being traded.