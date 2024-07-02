Blackhawks official 2024-25 season schedule

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich
The NHL officially released its 2024-25 season schedule, and the Chicago Blackhawks are slated to open on Tuesday, Oct. 8 against the Utah Hockey Club, who will host their first-ever home opener at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
The Blackhawks' home opener at the United Center will be on Thursday, Oct. 17 against the San Jose Sharks. A showdown between the last two No. 1 overall picks in Connor Bedard and Macklin Celebrini.
Here's a look at the full schedule:
