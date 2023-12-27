Blackhawks' Connor Bedard: Chicago ‘feels like home now'

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Chicago Blackhawks rookie phenom Connor Bedard made history on Wednesday by becoming the youngest player in franchise history to score an overtime goal, which was the first of his NHL career.

It was Bedard's second goal of the night as the Blackhawks took down the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 at the United Center.

Bedard, of course, was named the No. 1 star of the game, and he received a deafening ovation from the 20,540 fans in attendance. It was even louder after Bedard whispered sweet nothings in the city of Chicago's ears in his postgame interview.

"Every night they come and support us," Bedard said of the fans. "It feels like home now. I'm super grateful to be here and to be a Blackhawk."

Bedard scored his first goal(s) at the United Center since Nov. 4, which was a span of 13 games. He was due, and the floodgates will probably start to open for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023.

And it's only the beginning of the Bedard era in Chicago.

