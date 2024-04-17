Where is the 2024 NFL Draft? A look at past and future host cities

The 2024 NFL Draft is just over a week away.

While there’s still plenty of discussion about the teams that each player will be drafted to, one thing is for certain: the draft site.

Each year, the NFL rotates the annual event to different cities across the country.

Here’s a look at the 2024 host, plus information about past and future sites:

Where is the 2024 NFL Draft being held?

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit, Mich.

Events will take place in the downtown area surrounding Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Here's what the city will look like during draft week:

How does the NFL decide where to hold the draft?

Just like any other major event, think the Olympics or World Cup, cities across the country bid to host the draft and the NFL votes on a winner. The vote comes down to the owners of the 32 NFL teams, and they are generally voted on two years in advance.

This process is relatively new to the NFL, as the draft was previously held annually in New York City. That all changed in 2015 when the draft moved to Chicago after 50 consecutive years in New York. Since 2016, the draft site has changed every year.

What city has hosted the most NFL drafts?

As you might’ve guessed, New York has hosted the most NFL drafts with 57 – including a 50-year stretch from 1965 to 2014. Philadelphia, which hosted the first NFL draft in 1936, has hosted the second-most with 12. Here’s the full list of cities that have hosted the event:

New York City, 57 (1937, 1939, 1945-47, 1952, 1955, 1965-2014) Philadelphia, 12 (1936, 1949-50, 1953-54, 1956-61, 2017) Chicago, 10 (1938, 1942-44, 1951, 1962-64, 2015-16) Milwaukee, 1 (1940) Washington D.C., 1 (1941) Pittsburgh, 1 (1948) Los Angeles, 1 (1956, rounds 1-3 were in Philly before rounds 4-30 were in L.A.) Dallas, 1 (2018) Nashville, 1 (2019) Virtual, 1 (2020 due to COVID-19) Cleveland, 1 (2021) Las Vegas, 1 (2022) Kansas City, 1 (2023)

Future NFL Draft host cities for 2025 and beyond

Only one future draft site has been announced at this time: Green Bay.

The Wisconsin city will host the NFL draft for the first time ever in 2025.

Beyond that, one other city is bidding to host a future draft -- but nothing has been confirmed just yet. The Steelers have submitted an official request to host the draft in 2026 or 2027. Pittsburgh last hosted the draft way back in December 1947.

