Joe Burrow shows off surprising hairdo at Bengals training camp

Will the real Joe Burrow please stand up?
The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback debuted a new look when he arrived at the team's training camp on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old star trimmed his brown locks and instead rocked a bleach-blonde buzzcut.
Burrow has sported longer hair since arriving in the NFL and even had it on display in Paris just last month.
The surprising new look caught fans across the NFL off guard, with some making comparisons to rapper Eminem and WWE champion Cody Rhodes.
Perhaps the new hairdo will bring better vibes for Burrow, who missed the Bengals' final seven games in 2023 with a torn ligament in his right wrist.
