Why Bears' 2024 opponents should provide Caleb Williams with perfect NFL launching pad

The Bears' 2024 schedule will be released May 15 after the NFL delayed the unveiling for a week due to unknown logistical issues.

While the cadence of the Bears' schedule is unknown, we do know the opponents rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the fast-improving Bears will face this fall.

It's a slate that will allow the No. 1 overall pick to face a variety of defenses -- both in philosophy and quality -- that should provide an ideal developmental launching pad for the future of the Bears' franchise.

First, a brief overview of the opponents:

Home

Packers

Vikings

Lions

Panthers

Patriots

Jaguars (expected to be in London)

Titans

Rams

Seahawks

Away

Lions

Vikings

Packers

Commanders

Texans

Colts

Cardinals

49ers

Of those 14 opponents, only one finished last season in the top 10 in scoring defense -- the 49ers. But Minnesota, Green Bay, Houston, Tennessee, and New England all finished in the top 15. Meanwhile, Washington, Arizona, Carolina, and Indianapolis finished in the bottom five.

In terms of yards per game, Carolina and San Francisco finished in the top 10, while Washington and Seattle finished in the bottom five.

If you sort by defensive EPA (Expected Points Added) per play, only the Patriots and 49ers' defenses were in the top 10 last season. The Panthers, Commanders, Seahawks, Cardinals, Packers, Rams, and Titans were in the bottom 10.

Williams will also see four of the most blitz-heavy teams in the NFL. The Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flores led the NFL by blitzing on 51.5 percent of snaps, per Pro Football Reference. The Patriots (35.2), Jaguars (30.0), and Packers (29.3) also were in the top 10. The Lions ranked 11th. Meanwhile, the Colts (15.7), 49ers (18.0), and Texans (21.0) all were in the bottom five.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

It's important to note that the Packers and 49ers have different defensive coordinators this season. The Commanders and Patriots have new defensive-minded head coaches. Almost every team on the schedule made key personnel moves on that side of the ball.

The Vikings lost Danielle Hunter to the Texans, the Panthers traded Brian Burns, Aaron Donald retired, and the 49ers cut Arik Armstead. The Lions drafted two cornerbacks with their first two picks, and the Packers used two of their first three picks on a linebacker and a safety.

Regardless, the Bears' last-place schedule and the AFC South and NFC West crossover opponents will provide Williams with measuring stick opponents (49ers and Texans), potential cupcakes (Commanders, Titans, and Cardinals), and needed NFL learning experiences (Vikings).

But it's a soft mix that will allow a talented young quarterback to get his feet wet. The Browns, Jets, Ravens, and Steelers do not appear on the schedule. The Chiefs and Cowboys are nowhere to be seen.

There will be a few tough opponents, but there's a lot of expected blech in there for Williams and the Bears' new-look offense to pick apart. There should be ample opportunity to stack confidence-building performances around games against the 49ers, Texans, Packers, and Lions (assuming they fixed their secondary).

An ideal start to the schedule should include a measuring stick on the road, a punching bag or two, and a lesson in beating the blitz.

Example first five games:

vs. Detroit

at Arizona

at Houston

vs. Tennessee

at/vs. Minnesota

Williams will face the normal rookie-year bumps. He'll have moments to forget against creative defensive coordinators and seasoned veteran defenders.

But the Bears have set up a situation where it's almost impossible for him to fail. That he'll face an ascending defense with elite talent at all three levels every day in practice should only help accelerate his Year 1 development.

Add in a schedule with the right mix of defensive tests and tomato cans, and Williams appears to have the right developmental launching pad ahead of him -- one that the Bears believe will start his ascent into the type of stardom that will forever alter their franchise.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.