Here’s something I bet you didn’t expect to read today: Former Bears defensive tackle and social media superstar Spice Adams took on Packers running back Aaron Jones in a round of cornhole at Milwaukee’s Summerfest over the weekend.

The two squared off as part of the American Cornhole League’s celebrity pro-am competition, the Johnsonville SuperHole IV last Friday night. Unsurprisingly things got silly with Adams in the mix, but he and Jones threw some legit bags too.

The duo were involved in a tight match, along with their pro partners Yetty Irwan and Dave Morse. Jones and Irwan won by the narrowest of margins. They took down Adams and Morse by one point to advance to the finals. Adams and Morse fell to the eventual champs, however. Jones and Irwan grabbed the crown with a victory over WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia, aka Nikki Bella, and her pro partner Eric Zocklein.

The Johnsonville SuperHole IV prelim was part of a multi-event celebrity cornhole tournament series that pairs 32 celebrities with ACL pros in eight events across the country. Winners of the eight prelims advance to the finals this August. Other celebs who have already qualified include Red Sox infielder Justin Turner, Bills DT Tim Settle, Vinny Guadagnino from MTV’s “Jersey Shore,” fitness model Paige Hathaway, four-time U.S. track and field Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross and Vikings running back Alexander Mattison.

