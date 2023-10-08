Minnesota Vikings

Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson leaves in 4th quarter with hamstring injury

Justin Jefferson was forced out of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter due to a right hamstring injury

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was forced out of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter due to a right hamstring injury.

Jefferson slipped on the turf while trying to make a cut on his route during a third-down pass deep in Kansas City territory and limped slowly to the sideline after grabbing the back of his right leg. The Vikings scored a touchdown two plays later.

Jefferson was announced as questionable to return, but he watched the next drive from the sideline without a helmet. The All-Pro who led the NFL in receptions and yards last season has never missed a game in his career.

