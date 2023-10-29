Tremaine Edmunds

Tremaine Edmunds is questionable to return with a knee injury

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tremaine Edmunds is questionable to return with a knee injury, according to the team.

Edmunds left the game after taking a helmet to his knee. He limped off the field and immediately went to the blue medical tent. Later, he was seen running on the sideline, which is a good sign.

T.J. Edwards and Jack Sanborn will hold down the fort on the second line of defense.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This season, Edmunds has 62 tackles, one interception, three passes defended and one fumble recovery in seven games.

This article tagged under:

Tremaine Edmunds
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us