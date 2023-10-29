Tremaine Edmunds is questionable to return with a knee injury, according to the team.

Edmunds left the game after taking a helmet to his knee. He limped off the field and immediately went to the blue medical tent. Later, he was seen running on the sideline, which is a good sign.

T.J. Edwards and Jack Sanborn will hold down the fort on the second line of defense.

This season, Edmunds has 62 tackles, one interception, three passes defended and one fumble recovery in seven games.