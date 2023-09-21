DJ Moore

‘They ain't using you right:' Devin White sends message to DJ Moore

NBC Universal, Inc.

There is plenty going on with the Chicago Bears at the moment, and it appears that other teams in the NFL are taking notice.

That was on display during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when a mic-ed up linebacker Devin White expressed his opinion on how the team is handling wide receiver DJ Moore.

During a stoppage in play, White was seen in the YouTube video chatting with Moore, and he didn’t hold back with his opinions.

“I missed tackling you, ‘go-go-gadget,’” White said. “They ain’t using you right.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

After wide receiver Trent Taylor greets White on the field, the microphone picks up a response from Moore to the linebacker’s comments.

“Oh, tell me about it,” he said with a laugh.

Chicago Bears

Justin Fields 52 mins ago

Watch: Justin Fields and Luke Getsy hug it out after drama-filled week

Nathan Peterman 4 hours ago

What the Nathan Peterman re-signing means for the Bears QB situation

 In two games with the Bears, Moore has been targeted nine times, catching eight passes for 129 yards. That included six receptions for 104 yards against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Bears acquired Moore as part of the blockbuster trade that sent the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers. He is under contract through the 2025 season after signing a three-year deal with the Panthers in 2022.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

DJ Moore
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us