Teven Jenkins is undoubtedly becoming one of the Bears' most valuable assets.
And on Sunday, he showed the Bears and fans just why he's that dude on the offensive line. Whether it was mauling defenders in the run game, calling audibles, or having the numbers to back up his game, Jenkins' showed a lot from his game against the Saints.
Check out the videos and statistics compiled from Jenkins' game.
Jenkins' ability to truck opponents in the run game is unreal. Couple that with his growing leadership on the offensive line --- it appears he has a Pro Bowl nod in his future.
Need more proof? How about those numbers? Through nine weeks, he's one of the league's best guards. The fact that he hasn't given up a sack this season should put a smile on Bears fans' faces.
The byproduct of Jenkins not allowing a sack is it helps the Bears evaluate Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent at quarterback. Gone are the days when a Bears quarterback has zero help from the offensive line. On the interior, Jenkins is lockdown.
That's not the end all be all from the offensive line. But it adds to the pot.
All thanks to Jenkins and his unwavering aggression up front.