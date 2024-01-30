Source: Bears to hire Thomas Brown as pass game coordinator

The Bears' new-look offensive staff is set to add another body with the hire of Thomas Brown as the pass game coordinator, a source told NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Tribune was the first to report the news.

Brown, 37, spent last season as the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator. Before that, Brown spent three seasons on Sean McVay's staff with the Los Angeles Rams. He was hired as the Rams' running backs coach in 2020 and added assistant head coach to his title in 2021. He transitioned from running backs coach to tight ends coach while maintaining the assistant head coach label.

Brown worked with new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron during the 2020 season in Los Angeles when Waldron was the Rams' pass game coordinator.

The Bears interviewed Brown for their open offensive coordinator position before hiring Waldron.

Brown interviewed for the Panthers’ and Tennessee Titans’ head coaching vacancies this cycle.

The Panthers' offense struggled this past season under Brown and head coach Frank Reich, finishing 32nd in total offense, 32nd in passing, and 20th in rushing.

Brown was dealt a tough hand during his lone season in Carolina. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young struggled from start to finish, the Panthers had the worst skill group in the NFL, and their offensive line failed to keep Young clean.

Brown also didn't start the season as the Panthers' play-caller. Reich called the plays for the first six games before handing the duties to Brown after the Panthers' 0-6 start. Reich took back the duties less than a month later after the Panthers' Week 10 loss to the Bears at Soldier Field. Brown resumed play-calling duties after Reich was dismissed as head coach two weeks later.

Despite the Panthers' offensive struggles, Brown was voted the No. 2 ranked offensive coordinator in the NFLPA poll, which speaks to his ability to communicate, teach, and lead.

Brown is a highly-respected young coach in NFL circles and he joins a revamped offensive staff that includes new quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph and new wide receivers coach Chris Beatty. Offensive line coach Chris Morgan and tight ends coach Jim Dray were the only two members of the offensive staff who were retained following an uneven 7-10 season.

The Bears' offensive staff looks impressive on paper. They have added highly regarded teachers and an elite play-caller in Waldron, who now will play a key role in the quarterback decision that looms.

