Packers fans fire back at Justin Jones on Twitter

The pitchforks are out in Green Bay after Justin Jones shared some harsh complaints about Packers fans with the media on Tuesday.

When asked about the new-look NFC North on the first day of veteran minicamp, the Bears defensive tackle took the opportunity to shred our neighbors to the north.

“They’re really shitty,” Jones said bluntly. “They’re just freaking obnoxious. Just yelling about all sorts of things that don’t even matter… half of them don’t even know football. It’s so weird to me.”

Jones’ displeasure stems in part from Aaron Rodgers’ departure. Players took note when Rodgers said he owns the Bears, and Jones wanted the opportunity to prove him wrong this year.

“I wish he played one more year with Green Bay, honestly… I wanted to go back up there and I wanted to play them and I wanted to beat them and I wanted him to see it.”

With Rodgers or without Rodgers it is very clear that Jones has the Week 18 trip to Lambeau Field circled on his calendar.

“I want to go out there and I want to beat the hell out of them on their field, and I want to hear the boos. That’s what I look forward to.”

Packers fans, of course, came out in droves to defend themselves and their former quarterback on Twitter. And they clearly never learned how to take constructive criticism.

There were many of variations of this tweet, and the answer is that he's someone important enough for you to tweet about.

Who tf is Justin Jones? https://t.co/wt9pV5pTpP — Josh G. (@Jwg1213) June 13, 2023

You will never be able to prove he’d win the ninth.

Rodgers won his last eight games against Chicago. Please. https://t.co/jIiEQuMI5m — Wendell Ferreira (@wendellfp) June 13, 2023

Don't make us list all of your failures, Zack.

Justin Jones in his one career game vs Green Bay:



49 total snaps (74% of the game)

0 solo tackles

0 TFLs

2 assisted tackles

0 sacks https://t.co/pgxA5pB7Hq pic.twitter.com/svcp0uESfL — Zack 🧀 (@ShowtymeZack) June 13, 2023

For the record, most Bears fans do not claim this take.

NOW he wants Rodgers!😂 — Fleeger and Briggs (@AsylumFootball) June 13, 2023

347 characters? Talk about rent free.

When he says "we" played pretty well, he means literally anyone else. He was the lowest graded player on the entire defense with a 38.0 grade. He was hot garbage.



Here's the reality though. Rodgers, Love, Clifford, or Jim from the stands, it doesn't matter who the Packers QB is,… https://t.co/BtKhJAmTJ0 — Pack Daddy | Packernet Podcast (@Pack_Daddy) June 13, 2023

Someday our broken clock will be right, though.

The Bears literally never learn to not do this, it’s actually insane https://t.co/4ZLINXAlRr — Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 13, 2023

Technically, it can’t not age well because it’s a hypothetical.

This will not age well. — Ben Johnson🇺🇦 (@Bennyboy96j) June 13, 2023

He’s lucky Bears fans can’t read.

apparently Bears players are as unserious as their braindead fan base https://t.co/3hfLKNpx0T — Jon (@Lizalicious09) June 13, 2023

If only my life goals were this simple.

The Bears getting owned by Jordan Love in week 1 will be the best day of my life — 🦌 (@TroIledByAkumpo) June 13, 2023

