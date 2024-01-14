Montez Sweat praises DJ Moore after digs from Shannon Sharpe

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe isn’t a believer in Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore’s place among the leagues’ best wideouts, but Montez Sweat came to his teammate’s aid on social media.

During Saturday’s wild card games, Sharpe was questioned about why he wouldn’t include Moore among the game’s best pass-catchers, listing out 18 players that he would rank ahead of Moore.

When he asked which ones Moore should be placed ahead of, Sweat didn’t hesitate:

“All 18,” he said.

In his first season with the Bears, Moore set career highs in catches with 96, receiving yards with 1,364 and touchdowns with eight.

He became the fourth Bears wide receiver to catch 96 or more passes in a single season, joining Allen Robinson, Brandon Marshall and Marty Booker in that category.

Moore’s 1,364 yards were also the fourth-most for a Bears receiver in a single season. Marshall had 1,508 yards in the 2012 season, where he also set the team’s single-season reception record, and both Alshon Jeffery and Marcus Robinson eclipsed 1,400 yards in a season for the Bears.

