Luke Getsy linked to Raiders OC job, again

Luke Getsy could be headed to Las Vegas after all. Late Saturday night, Albert Breer reported that the Raiders were working on a deal to hire the former Bears offensive coordinator.

Sources: The Raiders are working on a deal to hire ex-Bears OC Luke Getsy as their new offensive coordinator. The highly-respected Getsy was in the mix for a bunch of OC jobs in this cycle.



Pretty wild day in Vegas. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 4, 2024

Getsy was linked to the Raiders OC job last month, along with other strong candidates like Kliff Kingsbury and Shane Waldron. Of course Waldron ended up taking over for Getsy as the new Bears offensive coordinator. It seemed Kingsbury was set to take the Raiders job, but a report on Saturday morning said Kingsbury withdrew his name from consideration in Vegas to pursue an opportunity to lead the Commanders offense under new head coach Dan Quinn.

A contractual hang-up led to there being an opening on Kliff Kingsbury, and the Commanders are among the teams that swooped in to try and hire Kingsbury as offensive coordinator. Kliff-to-DC is in play. https://t.co/I1MDgsvr8h — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 3, 2024

It was a tale of two offenses for Getsy in Chicago. His rushing attack was tops in the league in 2022 and was second-best in 2023. But the passing game and quarterback Justin Fields never developed into a consistently effective counterpart to the run game. The Bears were dead last in passing yards in 2022 and tied for fifth-fewest passing yards in 2023.

