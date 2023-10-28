Jaquan Brisker

Jaquan Brisker ruled out for Sunday Night Football

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bears officially ruled out safety Jaquan Brisker for Sunday Night Football against the Chargers. He is battling an illness, rendering him unable to compete.

Brisker didn't practice all week due to the illness. He was designated as a game-time decision on Friday before being ruled out for Sunday's game on Saturday.

Elijah Hicks will likely carry Brisker's workload on the last line of defense.

This season, Brisker's played seven games. He's three defended passes, one forced fumble, 0.5 sacks and 45 combined tackles.

