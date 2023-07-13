How to watch Brian Urlacher, Robbie Gould and Zach LaVine golf this weekend

The American Century Classic is back, meaning fans can watch many of their favorite sports stars and celebrities swinging the sticks at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Among the numerous athletes participating are several figures with ties to Chicago, including former Bears Jim McMahon, Brian Urlacher and Robbie Gould, Bulls guard Zach LaVine and former Bulls coach Vinny Del Negro, former Cubs Jon Lester and Dexter Fowler, and David Wells who had a cup of coffee with the White Sox in 2001.

HOW TO WATCH AMERICAN CENTURY CLASSIC

The golf tournament begins on Friday and runs through Sunday. It will air on both NBC and Peacock. Here’s the TV schedule for each day:

Friday, Round 1: 3-5 p.m. on Peacock

3-5 p.m. on Peacock Saturday, Round 2: 1:30-5 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

1:30-5 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Sunday, Round 3: 1:30-5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

HOW TO STREAM AMERICAN CENTURY CLASSIC

If you’re away from a TV you can stream the action instead on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

HOW DOES AMERICAN CENTURY CLASSIC WORK

The celebrity golf tournament doesn’t use traditional stroke play like most other tournaments. Instead, it uses a modified Stableford format where players are awarded points based on how they perform on each hole. Whoever has the highest score after all three days wins the tournament. Here’s how each hole is scored:

10 points: Double eagle

Double eagle 8 points: Hole-in-one

Hole-in-one 6 points: Eagle

Eagle 3 points: Birdie

Birdie 1 point: Par

Par 0 points: Bogey

Bogey -2 points: Double bogey or worse

WHAT DOES AMERICAN CENTURY CLASSIC CHAMPION WIN?

The entire event has a $600,000 purse. The winner takes home $125,000 and second place earns $60,000. The tournament also raises money for charity.

Tony Romo is the defending champion. He’s won the event three times total. Del Nelgro won the tourney in 2021.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.